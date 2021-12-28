This Barbour Supa-Fission Wax Jacket Will Keep You Warm and Stylish

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are gonna be neck-deep in coat weather the next few months. And not just any ole kind of coat weather. Coats that’ll keep us warm and free from the freezing precipitation that is gonna come down these days. If you need a new one, Huckberry has you covered with the Barbour Supa-Fission Wax Jacket.

The Barbour Supa-Fission Wax Jacket is a pretty great coat for many reasons. That shouldn’t be a surprise since Huckberry has been pretty consistent for years now at making clothing for men that look great and come with a strong sense of durability. Which is ideal for days spent outside these days.

One look at the Barbour Supa-Fission Wax Jacket and you can see how great this thing will be in your closet. It’s got an ole British classic look to it but modified to fit the looks of the day. And that’s all thanks to the Cotton and Wool design of this coat that’ll give it its look as well as its comfort.

When it comes to winter comfort, this coat will help out in a big way. Maybe not during a world-shattering blizzard, but those cold rains that crop up will have no way of getting to you with this strongly insulated and water-resistant coat. All in all, that makes for a pretty fitting winter coat in our minds.

Huckberry hasn’t let us down yet and this Barbour Supa-Fission Wax Jacket is not gonna change that anytime soon. So if you want to pick up some new outerwear for the snow-filled days ahead of us, this will do the job quite nicely. Don’t let it pass you by as it’s gonna sell out pretty quickly.

Get It: Pick up the Barbour Supa-Fission Wax Jacket ($671; was $895) at Huckberry

