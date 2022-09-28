This Carhartt Midweight Hooded Sweatshirt is Another Winner for Your Fall Wardrobe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Carhartt knows how to make clothing for men that just don’t know when to quit. Clothes that won’t fall apart on you too soon, even if you live a physically demanding life. And with the Fall here, the Carhartt Midweight Hooded Sweatshirt is the kind of clothing that every guy should have in their collection.

Right off the bat, the look of the Carhartt Midweight Hooded Sweatshirt caught our eye. Sometimes, we don’t need something flashy to wear. Sometimes, we just want something simple. And this hoodie is very simple. But sometimes simple can pack more of a punch than something more elaborate. Especially in the Fall, with these very earthy colorways making your attire very autumnally appropriate.

The look of the Carhartt Midweight Hooded Sweatshirt is something that comes to be thanks to the materials used to make this durable piece of clothing. It’s made with a blend of cotton and polyester (a 75%/25% blend). It really makes those colors just pop in the Fall sun.

Those materials are also the reason why this hoodie is so durable. This is made to last, giving you comfort for a long time. Comfort is found in the stretchy, insulated design. A design that is also made with a rain defender element, helping keep you from getting too drenched in the rain if you’re caught out there by surprise.

Carhartt always knows how to knock it out of the park and the Carhartt Midweight Hooded Sweatshirt is proof positive of that. We will always stan for the products from this brand and if you guys are looking for some new cold weather gear, this is the kind of item you need to get right now.

