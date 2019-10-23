This Cariuma IBI Bamboo Sneaker Might Be Our New Fave Shoe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Ready for a guilt-free stroll? Our favorite sustainable shoe company Cariuma has just dropped its brand-new IBI bamboo sneaker. They’re comfortable, durable, and good-looking. Best of all, they’re 100 percent carbon neutral. And they’re available today at Cariuma.

The IBI might be the most comfortable, lightest sneakers we’ve ever worn. And they’re responsibly produced. Who could ask for more?

Why Bamboo?

Bamboo has always been a dream material that showed a lot of promise in the apparel industry. But until now, no one has been able to create a bamboo textile suitable for everyday use.

Cariuma mixed bamboo with recycled plastic from water bottles to create a form-fitting, soft, sustainable bamboo textile. It’s really got to be felt to be believed.

Bamboo requires no fertilizer and self-regenerates from its own roots, so it doesn’t need to be replanted. There’s zero water waste and it’s a carbon-neutral fiber.

The IBI bamboo sneaker is super-comfortable. It flexes and moves with you, and it’s also temperature-regulating. The memory bio-foam insole is made using cork and mammona oil. The sugar cane EVA sole is up to 40 percent lighter than the competitions. The cup-sole construction promises perfect shock absorption, and the IBI’s construction reduces pressure points.

Crazy Comfortable, 100% Sustainable

The IBI’s production and shipping is 100 percent carbon neutral. The single-box shipping method is also crafted with recycled and recyclable materials. In addition to reducing C02 emissions during manufacturing and distribution, Cariuma partners with Native Energy to fully offset its carbon footprint, through Amazon rainforest conservation. That’s amazing.

Cariuma is a company that cares. That’s important. But if the product weren’t wearable and comfortable, none of that wouldn’t matter.

Luckily, the new Cariuma IBI bamboo sneaker is a joy to wear, and a pleasure to walk in.

Check out the entire line of IBI sustainable bamboo sneakers at Cariuma. They come in a variety of shades and colors, and they cost just $98. That’s a great deal on a shoe that cares so much about the planet it walks on.

Get It: Check out the full line of IBI bamboo sneakers ($98) at Cariuma

