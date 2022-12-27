This Champion Waffle Pullover Hoodie is Perfect to Bundle Up In

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Comfort is the name of the game in these coming months. We got cold weather in front of us all the time now and we need to stay warm and cozy. Whether we are going out with the guys or are just hanging out at home, warmth is what we need. And the Champion Waffle Pullover Hoodie is a great item to have for any time of the day this winter.

Zappos isn’t just the best place to get your footwear needs taken care of, even though it is that. The best brands also send their best items from other categories to this outlet for your wardrobe upgrade needs. So you know that the Champion Waffle Pullover Hoodie isn’t some bootleg piece of clothing that isn’t worth the time of day or your money.

Champion is one of the best brands in the game when it comes to relaxing clothing that you can wear in the winter. Athleisurewear that can fit in at the gym or on the couch. And this sweater is the perfect example of that, thanks to its lightweight cotton/polyester design that makes you feel like you’re resting on a cloud.

That lightweight cotton/polyester design also gives the Champion Waffle Pullover Hoodie a really simple yet sleek look. So if you go out in this hoodie, you can look pretty good in a low-key casual way. With the kangaroo-style pocket in the front, you can move about with comfort all day. Cozy comfort too. It’s a hell of a sweater and one we’ve loved having in our closet this season.

So if you want to get some new gear for your wardrobe that is ready for the fight that the winter provides, then the Champion Waffle Pullover Hoodie is a pretty good pickup. Wear it out or hanging out in the house. Either way, this is a winner and you won’t regret picking it up when you’re feeling pretty damn comfortable in it.

Get It: Pick up the Champion Waffle Pullover Hoodie ($34; was $40) at Zappos

