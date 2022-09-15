This Cole Haan Moto Jacket is a Great Fit for the Fall

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

Fall is coming folks. For some of us, it may already be here in weather even if the calendar still says it’s summer. Which means it is time to start prepping for a change in fashion. Some new gear that can offer some insulation from the fall chill while not being too overbearing. Some lightweight goodies. Something like the Cole Haan 26″ Clean Moto Jacket from Zappos.

The Fall may bring a bit of a chill with it but that doesn’t mean you need a heavyweight jacket like the snow is falling 8 inches at a time. You want something like the Cole Haan 26″ Clean Moto Jacket that is perfect for those brisk autumn days and nights. It’s perfect for the coming days ahead.

While this Cole Haan 26″ Clean Moto Jacket is ideal for keeping us warm in the fall, it offers up a good bit of style for the man who is wearing it. It looks like a good ole fashioned leather jacket, but it’s faux leather. Polyurethane that gives it such a gorgeous look without doing any harm to any animals to provide such high style.

But really, the warmth this provides is the real benefit of having a coat like this in your life. That same Polyurethane that provides such a great look also provides you the insulation you need when you run out of the house and the wind has a bit of a bite to it. Just zip up that coat and do what you gotta do in comfort.

Zappos always has the gear we need at amazing prices. The Cole Haan 26″ Clean Moto Jacket is the kind of item that we can find at Zappos that makes us love going back to this outlet over and over. So if you need a good coat for the fall, you should pick up this bad boy right now. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Cole Haan 26″ Clean Moto Jacket ($71; was $210) at Zappos

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos