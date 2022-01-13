This Colmar Jacket Will Make it Like the Winter Isn’t Even Here

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

There’s a lot of cold days and nights ahead of us. Winter is here and it’s gonna be a rough one if you aren’t prepared. And when you head on over to Zappos right now, you can pick up the Colmar Long Fabric Hooded Jacket and make sure you don’t get overwhelmed this season.

Zappos is one of our favorite spots when it comes to getting new footwear, but that’s not all it has. Top brands are all in stock at Zappos and those top brands bring a whole slew of other items like the Colmar Long Fabric Hooded Jacket to the proceedings. And when you try it on, you’ll be glad it was there.

Right off the bat, you will feel how insulated and protective the Colmar Long Fabric Hooded Jacket is. It’s heavyweight yet comfortable, made with materials that are a mix of recycled and organic. These materials give it the proper insulation it needs to make sure the winter doesn’t get too rough for you.

These materials are also made in such a way as to protect you from the winds as well. It’s got a high neckline to keep the wind from sneaking in from above, as well as long long sleeves that sit tight on the wrists so the cold doesn’t sneak up that way. And with its water-repellant design, the rain or snow won’t become an issue either.

Picking up the Colmar Long Fabric Hooded Jacket is going to be one of the best decisions you make right now. It’s gonna keep you incredibly warm all winter long, no matter the conditions outside. So head on over to Zappos and pick one up while you still can. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Colmar Long Fabric Hooded Jacket ($336; was $559) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!