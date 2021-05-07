This Cooling Weighted Blanket Has Over 17,000 Reviews For A Reason

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

This isn’t breaking news, but the summer is around the corner, and with it comes the heat. Which can make it pretty difficult to relax during the day. Or at night when you’re trying to sleep. Which is why you would be wise to pick up this Cooling Weighted Blanket from ZonLi right now.

Having something like the ZonLi Weighted Blanket in your life is a smart move no matter the season. Because we all have to deal with stress and nonsense through our days. So having a weighted blanket in our lives is a great way to relieve stress, making it much easier to rest at night.

Stress will disappear when you get the ZonLi Weighted Blanket because of the sensation of having all that weight on you. It’s like being held by someone all night. Which will release melatonin and serotonin into the body, making the body relax a whole lot quicker than it would. And thus, rest is upon you.

But plenty of these blankets are not ideal for the heat. Not this one from ZonLi, as this is a cooling weighted blanket. The way it is made, with that luscious microfiber material, you won’t overheat at night. It’ll feel like you’ve got a nice breeze going on the whole time. That’ll make it even easier to relax at night.

So if you want to add something to the home that will help keep you cool and comfortable all day and night, then this ZonLi Weighted Blanket is for you. It’s made with immense care and it will become a fast favorite as soon as you cuddle up underneath it for the first time. Pick it up now. Your summer will become a lot better with it.

