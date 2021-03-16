This Cotton Hemp Sweater Brings A Whole New Level Of Comfort

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the winter coming to an end, we’re all on the prowl for some new spring attire. Lightweight clothing that’ll keep us warm when the night brings a chill with it, but light enough to keep the warm days from being too overbearing. This is why the Cotton Hemp Sweater from Bonobos is a perfect pickup.

Bonobos is always a great outlet for guys to shop at. When a new season is approaching, you can be sure you’ll find some great items that’ll make the new season comfortable. And not just comfortable. Stylish as well, because items like the Cotton Hemp Sweater are all amazing to look at.

One just needs to look at the Cotton Hemp Sweater to understand how great it looks. But seeing it in a picture is different than seeing it in person. We got our hands on one of these and seeing how great this looks is something else. The craft of this with the amazing 70/20/10 mix of Cotton/Hemp/Silk makes the color pop.

That material combo doesn’t just give this sweater a ton of style. But it also makes it comfortable to wear. It is lightweight, so you can move around with it on with no issues. Mobility is high. And it can breathe, so the warm weather won’t be too much of a problem. But when the temperature dips, it’ll keep you warm as well.

Having this Cotton Hemp Sweater in our closet has been a big boon for our style. Whenever we need something lightweight to throw on when we go outside, this is at the top of the pile. So if you want something that’ll work perfectly this spring, then you should pick up one of these now while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Cotton Hemp Sweater ($79) at Bonobos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best 3-Piece Kettlebell Sets For Your Home Gym

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!