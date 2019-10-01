This Deal On A Van Heusen Suit Is Too Good To Be True

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Macy’s has been killing it recently when it comes to sales. Every guy could use some great suits in their closet to make those events when a suit is needed to feel like a special occasion. Who wants to keep wearing the same thing over and over again? People tend to notice these things and them more something is used, the more worn out it will look.

So with all these sales that Macy’s has been running has been a godsend for folks that like to wear some fresh duds out to a party or looking nice at work. And every guy that worries about their look when it comes to suits knows full well that there are tons of options when it comes to getting a new suit. There is no real set style option. And every guy is going to look better in a different look than another.

Every guy has their own look, but a suit like the Van Heusen Men’s Slim-Fit Flex Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Black Solid Suit is an outfit that will do wonders for any guy that wears it. Just look at this suit. It is an eye-catcher. That design is pristine. There are no flaws with this suit. It is a slim fit suit so it is going to look top of the line on every guy.

That jacket here is impeccable. The armholes are higher up than normal and the sleeves are slimmer so it fits tight but it isn’t uncomfortable. And those pants are choice. Can’t go wrong with those pants. There is a narrow leg opening and they are worn just below the waist to fit perfectly on every guy. In tandem with each other, the Van Heusen Men’s Slim-Fit Flex Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Black Solid Suit is a truly rocking piece of fashion.

A suit like the Van Heusen Men’s Slim-Fit Flex Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Black Solid Suit can’t be beat. This thing just looks unreal. It is sleek and classy. So, of course, this thing has to cost an arm and a leg. But being an item sold at Macy’s, that is not true. Even the regular price is not all that crazy considering what suits can go for. But the sale that Macy’s has going right now is truly unreal. This thing is being discounted down 84 percent. The ability to get this suit for under $100 would be too good to be true if it wasn’t for the fact that this is what Macy’s does.

Any guy looking for a new suit can stop looking for the moment now that the Van Heusen Men’s Slim-Fit Flex Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Black Solid Suit is on sale at such a deep discount over at Macy’s. This suit will look good on everybody. Any closet will be truly lucky to have this in it. At this price, there is no doubt in mind that it will go out of stock pretty quick. So while the getting is good, grab this bad boy now and lean back knowing how good a deal this is.

Get It: Pick up the Van Heusen Men’s Slim-Fit Flex Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Black Solid Suit ($79; was $495) at Macy’s.

