This Direct-to-Consumer Brand Produces Some of Our Favorite Footwear

Ethical fashion is exploding, and it’s about time. Thanks to companies like Patagonia, Faherty, and Nisolo, consumers are moving away from cheap attire from fast-fashion brands and toward quality apparel made with ethically made products sourced from environmentally and socially responsible supply chains.

If you haven’t yet heard of Nisolo, you soon will. The Nashville-based shoe and accessory manufacturer runs on one simple premise: If you’re paying too little for a product, chances are someone in the supply chain is getting the short end of the stick. And if you’re paying too much? That person is probably you.

Patrick Woodyard and Zoe Cleary, Nisolo‘s co-founders, have created a quality shoe that will last for years, while being fair to the artisans and factory workers who actually produce the line—and to the planet from which it reaps its resources.

How Is Nisolo Different?

Most consumers, blinded by the allure of cheap prices, are unaware that expansion of the global fashion industry the last few decades has been violently unjust, both for workers and for the planet. Low wages and poor working conditions are rampant; fully 98 percent of clothing industry employees work in unsafe conditions and/or receive wages below fair trade standards. And with exorbitant water usage, irresponsible waste disposal, non-biodegradable fibers, and filthy carbon emissions from coal-powered factories, the fashion industry is among the top five of the most pollutive industries in the world.

Nisolo takes a direct-to-consumer approach so it can offer a fair price to the consumer while ensuring the workers in its supply chain are offered fair trade wages, benefits, and a healthy working environment. At the company’s own factory in Trujillo, Peru, Nisolo offers lessons in health, nutrition, English, and even yoga to its employees and their families. Meanwhile, the company insists its partner factories champion ethical causes as well. All producers and employees must be 18 years or older, and receive safe, healthy working conditions and healthcare and wages beyond fair trade standards.

And for every pair of Nisolo shoes sold, a contribution is made to help protect forests in the Amazon Basin.

What About the Shoes?

Nisolo shoes and boots exude class and effortless style that’s rooted in versatility, comfort, and quality. The leather is responsibly sourced from tanneries committed to the ethical treatment of animals (the leather is always a byproduct of the meat industry) and the implementation of eco-friendly waste disposal systems.

From wingtips to boots to duffel bags, Nisolo is turning the fast-fashion industry upside down with quality products, responsibly sourced, and ethically made. They may cost a bit more, but the quality is unparalleled. And with Nisolo, you know you’re not getting the short end of the stick.

