With the fall season in effect, there is more than just a cold chill in the air. What else is coming is the seemingly never-ending stream of sales at stores and outlets all throughout the land. It is almost like Labor Day is the starting line for a marathon of sales until the end of the year holiday rush.

One of the more popular sales going on at a bunch of different stores and outlets is sales on suits. Suits and dress shirts and dress shoes are all being discounted at deep prices. The new season means a change of attire is needed. Even if it is just getting new suits in a different color. People just like to change things up.

As usual, Macy’s is one of the biggest outlets to grab a new suit for a great price. So it doesn’t surprise that Macy’s is also going in on big suit sale for this new season. Not only is there a big sale going, but there are also plenty of options where the sale price can be slashed even deeper with the coupon code VIP. With that code, the price will be slashed by 30 percent. So everything has a minimum of 30 percent off from the jump. Plenty more will drop to around 75 percent off. A shirt that goes to 75 percent off is the Society of Threads Men’s Slim-Fit Performance Stretch Solid Dress Shirt.

Every guy needs a suit, and with those suits, there needs to be a great dress shirt to match and heighten the style. There will also be plenty of times where there is no need for a suit but a dress shirt is the bare minimum to wear to not look too casual. A good dress shirt like the Society of Threads Men’s Slim-Fit Performance Stretch Solid Dress Shirt will be a popular item in any man’s closet.

The Society of Threads Men’s Slim-Fit Performance Stretch Solid Dress Shirt is a perfect dress shirt. Everybody has a white dress shirt. It is the default because it can be worn with anything. So changing things up is a good idea. Especially when a black shirt like this will be just as useful as a white shirt. Looking this good and well-crafted, it will definitely be worn often.

Wearing the Society of Threads Men’s Slim-Fit Performance Stretch Solid Dress Shirt will be a good choice because not only does it look good but it also fits well. The slim-fit design is made with a polyester/spandex blend so that it has a little give to it. It can stretch a bit so there is no feeling of being constricted when wearing it.

Not only is the Society of Threads Men’s Slim-Fit Performance Stretch Solid Dress Shirt really comfortable because of the fabric it is made with giving a little room to breathe, but it also wicks away moisture. So on a weirdly hot day or a commute on a particularly stifling train, sweat will be no real issue. Nor will the rain if anyone wearing it is surprised by a sudden rain shower. Anyone dressing up with a shirt like this would prefer to be comfortable. So looking good while being relaxed is a perfect balance that this shirt can reach.

Adding a great dress shirt like the Society of Threads Men’s Slim-Fit Performance Stretch Solid Dress Shirt will never be a bad idea. But getting it for 75 percent off at Macy’s during the sales event that will last until September 22nd is maybe the best idea. It’s really comfortable as all get-out and will be a mainstay of any man’s wardrobe because of the variety of outfits this can be worn with.

Get It: Pick up the Society of Threads Men’s Slim-Fit Performance Stretch Solid Dress Shirt ($21 with coupon code VIP; was $60) at Macy’s.

