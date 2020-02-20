Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for new clothes can be a real hassle. Going all around to the many great outlets and looking for something that catches your eye and fits is exhausting and time-consuming. So if you are able to get great clothes delivered to you every month that will fit at a great discount, you should jump on that opportunity. And that opportunity exists with the Style Plan at Frank And Oak.

What is the Style Plan? It’s very simple. When you head over to Frank And Oak and sign up for the Style Plan, you will answer some questions. Questions such as height and weight, as well as what size you wear for different kinds of items like shirts and jackets, etc. But you will also answer what kind of clothes you like to wear and how you like them to fit. This questionnaire really gets into the nitty-gritty.

All of these questions, when answered, will be compiled together to get a good sense of what you like. That way the Style Plan that is sent to you has a better chance of success. Each month, you will be sent a box with four items inside that are chosen based on your answers. So chances are good that what arrives will be right in your wheelhouse.

If something in that box isn’t up to your standards, you can return them. You don’t even have to deal with returns, as you can preview your box before it is shipped. And you won’t be charged until the box ships. If something doesn’t fit right, you can return it at no charge. Although if you return everything, you will be charged a $25 styling fee.

What’s great about the Style Plan is that by going this route, you not only save time by having clothes shipped to you directly, but you will also save money. You get a discount on the clothes in the box. And the price is different each month based on what’s shipped to you/what you keep. So you aren’t on the hook for a set price each month. It really depends on you.

The pricing on the Style Plan is a real big benefit for going this way. But if you act now, you can save an additional 20 percent on your first month’s box and get the styling fee waived. This is an exclusive offer to Men’s Journal readers. Just use coupon code MJ20 during checkout to take advantage of this. But you can only do so if you are a new member doing this for the first time. If you are, act now. This offer will end on February 29.

