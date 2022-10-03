This Faux Leather Sherpa Jacket From Lee Will Look Great in Your Closet

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you think of Lee, you probably think of the amazing jeans that they make. It’s easy to think of that first, as those jeans are pretty great. But Lee makes other fantastic items as well. Items that’ll make your wardrobe sing. And the Faux Leather Sherpa Jacket is the kinda item that helps keep Lee at the top of the heap in men’s fashion.

There’s never a bad time to get yourself a new coat. Something stylish to throw on that’ll also keep you comfortable in the Fall breeze. Nothing too heavy or anything. And with this Faux Leather Sherpa Jacket, Lee has delivered another winner for the Fall season. We know because we’ve tried it out ourselves.

One look at this Faux Leather Sherpa Jacket and you can tell that it’s a worthy addition to any man’s collection. And that is due to the craft that makes Lee items constantly impressive. As the name implies, it is made with faux leather material. That is helpful for the environment without sacrificing any style you get from regular ole leather.

It’s also got the classic trucker jacket look that somehow makes any guy’s casual outfit look better. It’s a simple, throwback look that just works. And it’s lined with Sherpa to give it an even better sense of insulation for those cold days ahead. With one purchase, you get the perfect balance of style and function. How can you lose?

Having gotten ahold of the Faux Leather Sherpa Jacket ourselves, we can say that this is a must-have for any guy. The comfort is out of control and it’ll look fantastic with any outfit you pair it with. So head on over to Lee right now and pick one of these up to make the rest of your Fall more comfortable than it would be without it.

Get It: Pick up the Faux Leather Sherpa Jacket ($99) at Lee

