This Field Shirt from Buck Mason Is Your New Shoulder Season Staple

For the perfect shoulder-season jacket, you’ve got to check out Buck Mason’s Denim Two Pocket Field Shirt. Not too heavy and not too light, not too casual but just laid-back enough, it’s the ideal in-between layer.

The Denim Two Pocket Field Shirt ($145) comes in four colors: black, which is a core color available all year round; Light Wash, perfect for summer nights; Dark Wash, for that crisp, Selvedge look; and this killer Medium Wash that features a rugged brown corduroy collar. We love it most because it’s handsome, casually cool, and a fantastic option for three-season comfort.

Less structured than a classic trucker, but stiffer and warmer than chambray, throw the Denim Two Pocket Field Shirt over a tee, and you’re ready to step right out. Layer it over a hoodie for a cozier, more-snug fit and feel when the temperatures dip. Or pair it with your favorite flannel shirt for layered texture. No matter how you wear it, you’ll look cool and feel fantastic.

The Perfect Shoulder Season Shirt Jacket

Shoulder seasons—those times of in-between weather when it’s hard to decide what to wear because you’re always too hot or too cold no matter what you put on—are the toughest to shop for. Worry no more with the Buck Mason Denim Two Pocket Field Shirt. Versatile, comfortable, and ready for anything, it’s that perfect cover-up that’s neither a jacket nor a coat.

A lightweight work shirt cut from exceptionally soft, Japanese-milled denim, it has all the trappings of a traditional work shirt, from the mitered double breast pockets (that won’t curl after washing) to the grosgrain tape details on the placket. Check out the poplin at the interior yoke, the contrast corduroy collar, and the real-deal Corozo nut buttons.

The wash on this jacket is different. The artisans at Buck Mason adjusted the feeder plate on their sewing machines to create a subtle roping effect in the denim. That texture comes out in the wash, no matter if you go dark or light or somewhere in between. You’ll notice it most at the hem of the shirt and along the top of the chest pockets.

The combination of easy fit and soft, unstructured denim will work together to ensure this shirt-jacket is your new laid-back shoulder-season staple. Say goodbye to winter and hello to casual cool.

