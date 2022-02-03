This Flannel Pajama Set is Perfect For When You Gotta Work From Home

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When we’re hanging out at home, doing nothing this winter, we should be as comfortable as possible. Throw on some clothes that you don’t need to worry about fitting in at work or the bar. Something like the Club Room 2-Pc. Flannel Pajama Set from Macy’s will do the trick.

The Club Room 2-Pc. Flannel Pajama Set is a great pair of pajamas. For one, they’re really simple. They got a great look to them that has been popular for ages now. Nothing like a good set of flannel pj’s to make you feel like you don’t have a care in the world.

It also doesn’t hurt that the Club Room 2-Pc. Flannel Pajama Set feels amazing too. The polyester/cotton design of these will feel super soft and luxurious on your skin, giving you the ability to breathe easily and move without a problem while you lounge about on the couch. A perfect pair of pj’s in our mind.

Macy’s is always a great spot to pick up new gear for yourself, clothing in particular. And that is very true right now. The deep bench of amazing style at affordable rates pays off right now for anyone looking to get some low-key hangout clothes to throw on when there’s no need and/or desire to leave the house.

As those that work from home, the Club Room 2-Pc. Flannel Pajama Set sounds like a dream to us. A comfortable and low-key stylish pair of pj’s to keep on while we do whatever we want around the house. All you gotta do is go to Macy’s and pick them up right now if they sound like your kinda purchase.

Get It: Pick up the Club Room 2-Pc. Flannel Pajama Set ($50) at Macy’s

