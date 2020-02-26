This Fleece Jacket Will Keep You Warm On Your Run

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The spring season may just be around the corner, but plenty of days ahead of us will still be cold. And when you go on a run, it will be vital to stay warm. You don’t wanna be covered in sweat in the cold. That’s how you get sick. So you need a jacket that will keep you warm on a run but won’t weigh you down. And the Integrated Tech Fleece Jacket on sale at Tasc Performance will do that in style.

One of the key elements in a running jacket is for it to be light. And the Integrated Tech Fleece Jacket is a real lightweight jacket. It’s made with 53 percent organic cotton, 43 percent bamboo viscose, and 4 percent lycra spandex. None of these are heavyweight materials, and they’re blended together into a lightweight frame.

Just because the Integrated Tech Fleece Jacket is light, that doesn’t mean that it won’t keep you insulated. Cotton is always great for keeping you warm. But it won’t overheat you either. Cotton also helps to make the jacket really comfortable to wear. And comfort is also important when you get a jacket like for running needs.

Since the Integrated Tech Fleece Jacket is also made with spandex, that means it won’t make you uncomfortable when you run. This jacket will move and conform to your body while you run. In a subtle way, it will make your jogging session a little easier. You will run with a pep in your step.

Another added benefit of the Integrated Tech Fleece Jacket is that it won’t get smelly. It’s no surprise when you run that you sweat, and sweat can be unpleasant to the senses. But this jacket won’t get soaked with sweat. It wicks away moisture, which will prevent the sweat from sticking to the jacket. Even with a wash, it can be hard to get that smell out. But not with this jacket.

So if you want to make your runs a little more comfortable, the Integrated Tech Fleece Jacket is for you. Even if you just want something lightweight to wear in the spring, this jacket will work like gangbusters. It is a good looking piece of fashion and it will keep you comfortable all year long. So pick one up while you can. When it’s cold out after a run, you will be glad you did.

Get It: Pick up the Integrated Tech Fleece Jacket ($59; was $108) at Tasc Performance

