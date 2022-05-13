This Funky Necklace Set From Air & Anchor is a Great Style Upgrade

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s never a bad time to pick up some new styles for our collections. You don’t need to wait for the changes of seasons to come around. You can go ahead and get some hot new gear like the See You In My Dreams Necklace Set from Air & Anchor right now if you’re the type that likes to wear some jewelry.

Having gotten ahold of some gear from Air & Anchor ourselves, we can say that you guys will be quite happy to have some of these in your life. You can pick and choose from a wide variety that will go well with pretty much anything you got in your wardrobe. And for us, the See You In My Dreams Necklace Set really caught our eye.

Since a new Doctor Strange movie came out recently, we were immediately taken by this See You In My Dreams Necklace Set. It’s got a very trippy look to it and one that we think works very well during the spring and summer months. That very dreamy pendant really makes a statement when you throw it on.

That’s not all that makes this quite the pickup for you guys looking to make an impression. It’s also got a very colorful necklace The kind of water-based colors that once again make it perfect for the warm weather. And it’s all ethically sourced so your consciousness can rest easy when you pick this up.

For those fellas out there that like to wear jewelry, like us, we think the See You In My Dreams Necklace Set is a perfect pickup right now. It’s got the kind of trippy vibe that’s in the air thanks to the Sorcerer Supreme and it just looks pretty damn good. Pick one of these up right now and make a solid fashion statement.

Get It: Pick up the See You In My Dreams Necklace Set ($70) at Air & Anchor

