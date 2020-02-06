This Great Weatherproof Trucker Jacket Is On Sale For 50% Off

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you need a new jacket right now, you should be looking for a jacket that will handle all the weather winter can throw you. For cold days or snowy nights, a jacket that can keep you warm should be a priority. The Weatherproof Vintage Waxed Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket on sale at Macy’s can certainly do that and then some.

With a good winter jacket, functionality should be the priority. You want to make sure it’ll keep you insulated. But that doesn’t mean a jacket has to look unappealing. And the Weatherproof Vintage Waxed Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket is a good looking jacket. It’s got a classic American look to it. That waxed cotton and sherpa lined design makes for a really appealing coat.

The Weatherproof Vintage Waxed Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket may be a good looking jacket, but it is also a great winter jacket. The waxed cotton and sherpa lined design gives it the great insulation you’ll need. Cotton will keep you warm usually, but the waxed cotton gives it a higher level while also making it a weather-resistantf piece of fashion. The sherpa lining adds to that insulation as well to make for a comfortable experience.

A jacket as fashionable and functional as the Weatherproof Vintage Waxed Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket is not usually the most affordable piece of fashion one can buy. But Macy’s, as usual, has a great sale going on that has cut the price of this jacket in half. So while the supplies still last as this great sale continues, you should pick this jacket up. The winter weather in your future demands it.

