This Huckberry Jacket On Sale Is Classic American Workwear, Defined

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you’re still shopping for that perfect fall work jacket or winter chore coat, you need to get over to Huckberry ASAP. While the Huckberry Clearance section is always chock full of great deals on awesome gear and merchandise, right now you can get one of our favorite Huckberry jackets on sale for just $138. That’s $60 off the regular price.

The Flint and Tinder Mill Jacket is a hard-working, good-looking chore coat that’s handcrafted in the USA. It’s designed after vintage ranch jackets, and cut with a modern fit that looks sharp but won’t get in the way.

Those old ranch jackets were one of the original pieces of American workwear, and Flint and Tinder nails the aesthetic with a cotton canvas shell, contrast collar, and quilted lining. It’s the ultimate in rugged outerwear.

For guys who spend a lot of time outdoors year-round, this is the protective layer you need. Regularly priced at $198, right now get this Huckberry jacket on sale in either tan or grey for just $138. That’s 30 percent off.

It’s All In The Details

Corduroy at the cuffs and collar keep it from chafing at your wrists and neck, so when you’re raking autumn leaves, collecting firewood, or shoveling that first winter snow, you’ll stay warm, cozy, and chafe-free. Durable YKK zippers and double-needle stitching make it rugged and strong, too. So it can work as hard as you do.

Attention to detail is what brings the whole thing together, and the Flint and Tinder crew didn’t overlook a single stitch on the Mill Jacket. The main body was cut from durable, hard-wearing cotton canvas crafted in Mount Vernon, South Carolina. It’s then washed, cut, and hand-sewn in Los Angeles, California. That’s about as made-in-the-USA as it gets.

More details? Sure. The spread collar on the Mill Jacket flips up for extra protection from the wind and rain. Adjustable cuffs with snap button closures keep the elements out of your sleeves. And two hand pockets keep your fingers warm. The soft polyester lining is quilted for warmth and comfort, and comes with a protective media pocket for valuables.

The Flint and Tinder Mill Jacket is available exclusively at Huckberry. And right now, this Huckberry jacket is on sale for $60 off its regular price. Before the cold fall wind starts biting and the first frost looms, pick it up today. It’ll work as hard as you do.

Get It: Save $60 on the Flint and Tinder Mill Jacket ($138; was $198) at Huckberry

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

9 Great Products to Keep Your Skin & Face Hydrated as the Weather Gets Colder

The 7 Best Blenders for Every Diet

The 9 Best Bed Sheets for Men at Every Budget