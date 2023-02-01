This Jackson Toscana Sheepskin Coat is a Must Own This Winter

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Winter isn’t coming to an end anytime soon. We got a lot of cold days and nights ahead of us folks. So much so that you could still pick up a new winter coat and have a lot of time left to get some usage out of it. And if you want to get a new one in your life, then we suggest you get this Jackson Toscana Sheepskin Coat from Overland.

When it comes to coats that know how to keep you warm, Overland knows what is up. We have a few of their coats in our collection and they are made with such high-end care that you might have a hard time believing they even exist. This Jackson Toscana Sheepskin Coat is a perfect example of that.

You may not be thinking of style when you look for a winter coat, but you are definitely getting some style when you get this Jackson Toscana Sheepskin Coat. Its sheepskin leather design with the plush Toscana interior gives it a look that just can’t be beaten. You will look like a million bucks in this coat.

It’s all those materials that give this coat its look. But it’s also what gives it that insulated warmth. You will be shocked that a jacket that looks this good is actually this effective at keeping you warm. You might think a coat at this price has to be better at one thing over the other. But this coat does both things at a high level.

We love the work done by Overland. And we know you guys will too. So if you guys want to get a jacket that looks amazing and feels even better during the winter doldrums, then we suggest you guys grab the Jackson Toscana Sheepskin Coat right now. You won’t regret it one bit.

Get It: Pick up the Jackson Toscana Sheepskin Coat ($1,595) at Overland

