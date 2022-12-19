This Jorn Brown Leather Watch From Skagen is a Winner

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holidays are almost here. By this point, we should all have our holiday shopping done. So we can get back to picking up gifts for ourselves. Items like this Jorn Medium Brown Leather Watch from Skagen that will make for a great addition to the wardrobe. The kind of addition that’ll make any outfit like a whole lot snappier.

We can say that this Jorn Medium Brown Leather Watch is gonna make a snappy addition to the wardrobe from personal experience. That is because we got our hands on this gorgeous watch and we have loved being able to throw this on when we go out. Skagen knows how to make a stylish accessory and this is one of their best in our minds.

One look at this Jorn Medium Brown Leather Watch is all you really need to get a sense of how good it is. How stylish it is. That gorgeous blue watch face gives it a look that just pops. That brown leather strap makes it fit in with any cold-weather outfit you got. It’s very earthy, which is the aesthetic for the Fall and Winter in our minds.

But just because it looks good in a picture, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll look good in person. But it does. It really looks good. And it feels even better strapped to your wrist. It’ll feel like it’s part of you, that’s how comfortable it is. Add in how sleek it is and how well it keeps the time and you got a watch that is a must own.

Every guy should have the Jorn Medium Brown Leather Watch in their collection. It’s a low-key but very stylish piece of fashion that really helps to tie an outfit together. All you gotta do is head on over to Skagen right now and pick it up while the getting is good. We’ve loved it and we know you guys will love it too.

Get It: Pick up the Jorn Medium Brown Leather Watch ($88; was $125) at Skagen

