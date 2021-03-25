This Justin Rose Performance Polo At Bonobos Is Perfect For The Spring

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that spring is here, we should all be changing out our wardrobe for something lighter. And you can’t go wrong with a polo to put on when you leave the house. Especially one made with the input of a golf pro who knows what makes a good polo. Which is where the Justin Rose Performance Polo comes in.

Bonobos is one of the best brands out there for getting some great lightweight fashion. Items that look and feel like a dream. Any man would benefit greatly from having these items in their closet. Ours definitely benefitted when we got ahold of the Justin Rose Performance Polo.

With the help of golf pro Justin Rose, this shirt is here to bring some unbelievable comfort to the fashion game. It does so in no small part to the material blend of Polyester and spandex. With this blend, you’ll feel light and breezy when you’re out of the house so you don’t feel too overwhelmed.

It also gets that comfort thanks to the moisture-wicking properties of this material blend. This polo will make it so you don’t end up feeling soggy in the sun. And whatever sweat is left will evaporate away to leave you feeling a whole lot cooler in the sun.

Another element that makes the Justin Rose Performance Polo so comfortable is the UPF protection it delivers. The sun won’t leave you crispy. Not to mention the breathable collar and the stretchability of the shirt itself so you can move around with ease.

In our esteem, the biggest benefit of this polo is the look of it. Looking on the site will give you a good idea of how stunning this shirt looks. But having it in hand is something else. It just pops and will give any spring outfit you pair with it a big boost in style.

So if you want to upgrade your wardrobe with the changing of the seasons, then you should pick up the Justin Rose Performance Polo. As is usual with the items at Bonobos, this offers a ton of style and comfort in equal measure. Don’t let this pass you by.

