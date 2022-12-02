This Kiehl’s Skin Care Set is a Refreshing Gift for the Holidays

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are a lot of different ways you can go when it comes to gifting this holiday. Everyone is different and everyone could use different gifts. But there are some gifts that can transcend the differences between us all. A gift like the Kiehl’s Ultimate Age Fighters 3-Piece Skin Care Set from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Everyone takes care of their grooming and skincare. We all want to look good when we go outside. And that is why we need things like the Kiehl’s Ultimate Age Fighters 3-Piece Skin Care Set in our lives. So when we go out, we look as youthful and vibrant as we did when we were but babes without a care in the world.

This Kiehl’s Ultimate Age Fighters 3-Piece Skin Care Set does that by delivering 3 amazing items that will become a vital part of any skincare routine. You get an Ultra Facial Cleanser, an Age Defender Eye Repair, and an Age Defender Cream Moisturizer. All three of these working in tandem are hard to beat.

With the Facial Cleanser, you will do your face a big favor at the end of the day. All the junk that accumulates will be gone when you use this. The Eye Repair helps to get rid of the wrinkles that can accrue over a stressful life. And the Moisturizer is there to help replenish and nourish the skin to its rightful luster.

Having the Kiehl’s Ultimate Age Fighters 3-Piece Skin Care Set under someone’s tree will be quite the treat. You can even gift it to yourself this holiday season. Either way, you should head on over to Saks to grab one while the getting is still good. Everyone deserves to look as good as this set will make them look.

Get It: Pick up the Kiehl’s Ultimate Age Fighters 3-Piece Skin Care Set ($70) at Saks Fifth Avenue

