This Leather Bomber Jacket is Perfect For Your Spring Wardrobe

Thank the Lord but we can finally say that the Winter is almost over. But just because Spring is nigh, that doesn’t mean the cold days and nights are over completely. We can still go out and catch a cold breeze at night. This is why we still need something like the Landon Lambskin Leather Bomber Jacket in our lives.

While the weather might be done with obnoxious snowstorms, for now, we still need some coverage that is insulated enough to keep us warm but lightweight enough to let us be comfortable in the 40s/50s on the thermometer. And that’s one reason why the Landon Lambskin Leather Bomber Jacket is so great.

Putting on this Landon Lambskin Leather Bomber Jacket, you will feel how comfortable and lightweight it is. You’ll also feel the warmth it provides on a chilly spring night, as it’s got that high-end Lambskin design to help keep the heat in and some of that cold out. And it’s got a storm flap in the neck to help you cover up in case you get caught in a storm.

That Lambskin doesn’t just help give it that high level of comfort, but also its high level of style. Really, you’ll have a hard time finding a jacket like this one that has a very sleek yet simply elegant look that goes pretty well with almost any spring outfit you can pair with it. You’ll get plenty of bang for your buck with this coat.

We’ve written about Overland before and we will keep doing so because items like this Landon Lambskin Leather Bomber Jacket are too hard to pass up. A perfect balance of comfort and style? You can’t go wrong and you should pick one of these up now before the spring itself comes to an end.

Landon Lambskin Leather Bomber Jacket ($1,295) at Overland

