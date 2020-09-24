This LUXEAR Cooling Blanket Will Help Keep The Night Sweats Away

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Even with the temperature falling now that the Fall is here, people may still have issues sweating at night. Nobody wants to deal with that. You can’t put the AC on when it’s getting down into the 60-degree range. Save yourself some money and stress by picking up the LUXEAR Cooling Blanket from Amazon.

What makes the LUXEAR Cooling Blanket so great is how it is made. When you are feeling warm and need to cool down, you just wrap yourself in this blanket and you’ll cool down. It is made with 75% Nica Nylon and 25% polyester cool fabric. That Nica absorbs heat, leaving you cool at night.

But with the Fall here, that means the Winter is not too far behind. Even a bad night sweater will cool down when temperatures get near freezing levels. Luckily, the LUXEAR Cooling Blanket is double-sided. One side is cooling and the other side is made to help you stay warm.

The LUXEAR Cooling Blanket is warm on the other side because it is made with 100% natural bamboo fibers. This aids in ventilation and moisture absorption, so you’ll have a warmer time at night instead of feeling like you’re about to freeze.

When you pick up the LUXEAR Cooling Blanket, you won’t have too many issues with it. It’s a pretty simple item, being that it is a blanket and all. But you won’t have too many issues cleaning it. You should hand wash it, but machine washing is fine with the proper precautions.

At this price, there’s no reason to not have the LUXEAR Cooling Blanket in your home. It’s comfortable no matter the season and it is very soft with no real difficulty in keeping it clean. So head on over to Amazon right now and pick one up to make sure those night sweats are a thing of the past.

Get It: Pick up the LUXEAR Cooling Blanket ($29) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!