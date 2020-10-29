This Memory Foam Pillow Stays Cool & Breathable Throughout The Night

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting a good night’s sleep can be hard for some folks. Tossing and turning at night can be a real bummer, making the next day really hard. There’s a lot of reasons why you might have trouble getting to bed. But this WonderSleep Memory Foam Pillow should help alleviate those problems.

For a lot of folks, getting too warm at night will keep them up. Other folks have issues with their pillow and the support it provides. Not all pillows are made the same. This is why the WonderSleep Memory Foam Pillow is great. Because it will offer up the right support for everyone and helps keep you cool.

The WonderSleep Memory Foam Pillow is great for support because of that foam. In this pillow, it is an 80/20 split of shredded memory foam and polyester. It molds to each person’s head and neck to offer the support they need. And you can adjust the support by pulling out the foam to make it perfect for your needs.

In regards to staying cool at night, the materials in the WonderSleep Memory Foam Pillow and the pillowcase are a big help. That is because the case is a 60/40 blend of polyester and viscose rayon. Those materials stay cool all night long. And with the memory foam merging to your shape, you get more airflow for a cool night.

You have plenty of options for you out there is you need to find a new pillow. But you’ll have a hard time beating the WonderSleep Memory Foam Pillow. It’s comfortable in all the ways you need it. And right now, it’s on sale. So pick one up now to have a better night’s rest.

Get It: Pick up the WonderSleep Memory Foam Pillow ($17; was $22) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!