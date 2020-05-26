This Merino Polo From Huckberry Will Keep You Comfortable All Summer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the Summer right around the corner, you would be smart to start getting some clothes that can handle the heat. That way you aren’t a walking stink bomb covered in sweat when you go outside. Something light and breezy. Something like the 72-Hour Merino Polo from Huckberry.

Every guy should have a decent collection of shirts like the 72-Hour Merino Polo in their collection. The versatility of the shirt is pretty high. You can wear it to work or when you’re hanging out with friends. And it can do that because it looks so damn good.

Made with 89% merino wool and 11% nylon gives the 72-Hour Merino Polo its amazing look. No matter which color you pick out, it is sure to pop. And those colors will fit in quite well with whatever warm-weather outfit you have put together. But it isn’t just good on an aesthetic level either.

Since the weather is getting warmer and warmer, it is real important that the 72-Hour Merino Polo is made to handle the heat. Thanks to those materials, the shirt is going to breathe so you don’t feel suffocated when wearing it. But that isn’t all the weather-related benefits you get with this shirt.

Not only is the 72-Hour Merino Polo breathable, but it is also temperature regulating. That way you are comfortable no matter what season it is. As an added benefit for the warm weather, the shirt also wicks away moisture and helps prevent any odor build-up from any lingering sweat that isn’t wicked away.

You won’t have any real problems when you add the 72-Hour Merino Polo to your collection. It is a good looking piece of fashion and it is made with the utmost care to prevent the Summer from being too overbearing. And it’s on sale right now. So pick up one or two and get ready to enjoy your time in the sun.

