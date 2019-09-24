This Modern Winter Parka Is An Unbeatable Deal Right Now at Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Winter is coming. But don’t bundle up in furs like a brother of the Night’s Watch to protect yourself from the elements. Just get yourself inside this Ridge Shell parka from Flint and Tinder. Available only at Huckberry, right now it’s marked down an astounding 30 percent. Regularly $188, you can pick it up today for just $132.

A good winter parka is a staple. Besides, puffer coats are so last season. And if you’ve ever gotten wet in one of those, you know they’re basically unwearable until they completely dry out—and that can take days.

This year, cover up with tough water- and tear-resistant Japanese nylon. Available in navy, dark olive, and burnt orange, the Ridge Shell is a winter parka that’s designed to take the punishment today’s adventurer can dish out.

Classic Style, Modern Fit

The Ridge Shell is lightweight and strong, but sleeker cut than your classic parka. It’s more like a raincoat, staying snug to the body while allowing you to move freely. It’s got an adjustable hood with natural drawcord to keep the rain off your head. And it has adjustable sleeves with snap closures, to keep water from running down (up?) your arms when you’re reaching up to lash the mast in a squall. A double-closure front entry has a two-way zipper and a storm flap. And real metal snaps throughout keep things securely fastened.

For real work applications, this winter parka has two dump pockets with snap closures at the waist, for tackle, tools, and whatever else you need to drop in at a moment’s notice. And expandable pleated chest pocket is great for your phone or wallet. And hand warmer pockets on either side keep your fingers warm.

A solid parka is a men’s outerwear icon, a time-honored staple of a man’s winter wardrobe. And this one has been upgraded for the modern trailblazer. Flint and Tinder pays respect to the forefathers of the style, while upgrading it for today’s guy with a tougher water- and tear-resistant shell and a sleek fit. To top it all off, it’s 100 percent made in the USA.

Buy it today at Huckberry, and take 30 percent off the regular price. You’ll qualify for free shipping (purchases over $75 always do at Huckberry). And if for some reason it’s not working for you, just return it in original condition within 30 days—free.

So gear up and get ready for the colder months with this killer Ridge Shell winter parka from Flint and Tinder.

Get It: Save $56 on the Flint and Tinder Ridge Shell Parka ($132; was $188) at Huckberry

