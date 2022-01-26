This Pair of Black Jeans From DL1961 Need to be Added to Your Wardrobe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There is never a bad time to get a new pair of jeans. It’s one of the most dynamic pieces of fashion a man can own. Wear it to the office or out with the guys, it offers style and comfort. This is why when you see a pair as good as the Russell Straight Cavern Black Jeans from DL1961, you should pick them up.

We can say from personal experience that the Russell Straight Cavern Black Jeans are winners because we got ahold of a pair ourselves. And hanging them up in our closet was a big moment for us because they quickly became one of our favorite pairs of jeans. And that is mainly due to how comfortable they are.

Using a high-end cotton and elastane mix, the Russell Straight Cavern Black Jeans feel like a dream. They got the sturdiness of the best kind of jeans, but there’s a good give to them as well. You can move a bit more than other pairs, which makes wearing them a much more relaxing proposition.

It also can’t be said enough how good these bad boys look. With the pitch-black design, they will go well with the many winter wardrobe options you got. Even when the spring and summer arrive, you will have a pair of jeans that will capture the eye of anyone within sight.

A pair of jeans like these will make a big impact on your aesthetic. They look amazing and they feel even better. So you would be wise in heading on over to DL1961 and picking up a pair of these Russell Straight Cavern Black Jeans right now. We fell for them and we are pretty sure you guys will too.

Get It: Pick up the Russell Straight Cavern Black Jeans ($158) at DL1961

