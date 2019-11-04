Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





A bad coat or jacket can be an outfit-killer. It doesn’t matter what’s underneath. Go out with the wrong jacket on top and you can say goodbye to any respect for the day.

It isn’t cheap to get good jackets. But now that it’s November and the holidays are just around the corner, sales are going to keep popping up. And one of the best places to get a deal on a great coat is at Macy’s.

That’s the case with the Kenneth Cole Double Breasted Wool Blend Peacoat. And the deal is even better, since the coupon code FRIEND will take an additional 30 percent off the sale price. That’s too good to pass up.

Every guy should have a peacoat. It is one of the classiest styles of coat one can own. And it isn’t just because it looks good. It’s great because a good, well-made peacoat is also amazing at keeping the fall and winter weather at bay. The Kenneth Cole Double Breasted Wool Blend Peacoat is one of those well-made peacoats.

There are a few different color options you can choose. Each is going to make your outfits look even better. And whichever style you choose, the coat is crazy comfortable and is well-insulated.

When you pick up the Kenneth Cole Double Breasted Wool Blend Peacoat, it will become a fast favorite. Pricing can be a problem with a peacoat this good, but Macy’s has that all sorted out. Use the coupon code FRIEND and take an additional 30 percent off the sale price to save big. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Kenneth Cole Double Breasted Wool Blend Peacoat ($105 with coupon code FRIEND; was $250) at Macy’s

