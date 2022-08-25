This Quility Weighted Blanket is Perfect for a Cozy Fall Night

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Some folks have a hard time getting relaxed after a long day. They need a helping hand to get their bodies back under control. One of the best ways to do that is to curl up in bed or on the couch with a weighted blanket. And one of the best out there is the Quility Weighted Blanket from Amazon.

When you get underneath the Quility Weighted Blanket, you will feel the stress start to drift away. Having that weight on top of you helps to simulate the feeling of a hug, releasing serotonin in your body. Soon enough, you will be nice and unwound which will make it so much easier to get some rest.

You also get a good amount of comfort just on the fact that the Quility Weighted Blanket is a pretty comfortable blanket. It’s made with cotton, which feels so soft and smooth on your skin. Taken in tandem with the weighted design, this will deliver some of the most relaxing times in the house you can imagine.

There are a few options when it comes to how weighted you want this blanket to be. You want to try and go for 10 to 12% of your body weight. So you can go with options from 15 pounds to 30 pounds. Whichever option sounds best for you, you’ll be making the right move. Comfort is just a click away.

All you gotta do is pick up one of these Quility Weighted Blankets right now by shopping over at Amazon. They are the height of comfort and they are gonna be a big help when the Fall comes around. So curl up under one of these and ride out the Fall and the winter in style. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Quility Weighted Blanket (starting at $114) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Best Men’s Underwear: Top 16 Comfy Boxers to Stylish Briefs (2022)

The 14 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

The 5 Best No-Show Socks For Men On Amazon