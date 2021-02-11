This Sheepskin Bomber Jacket Is Perfect For The Rest Of The Winter

There’s still a lot of winter left in front of us. And that means we need to keep warm when we head out of the house. While warmth is key, you shouldn’t just ignore style. Well, you’ll have a hard time finding a better balance of insulation and fashion than this Special Edition Merino Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket from Overland.

Overland is one of the very best outlets in the game for those looking for amazing looking winter coats. Coats that are made for the most treacherous of weather conditions while also adding tons of style to any man’s wardrobe. And we can say for certain that this coat delivers, as we managed to get our hands on one ourselves.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Special Edition Merino Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket is, obviously, how great it looks. That distressed looking shearling sheepskin design gives the classic Bomber look a really timeless yet modern update. That plush, detachable hood also gives it a nice little kick of style as well.

Once you put the Special Edition Merino Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket, you’ll be impressed anew. That’s because it fits like a dream and is as comfortable as you could wish. Not to mention the insulation of it is so strong that you’ll have no problems leaving the house this winter. And that detachable hood means it’ll keep you warm even when the winter breaks.

We’ve had our fair share of jackets cross our path. But few are able to even touch the class of the Special Edition Merino Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket. The warmth and style it provides are unparalleled. Overland has shown yet again that it knows what it is doing. So pick up one of these jackets now to keep yourself looking good the rest of the winter.

Get It: Pick up the Special Edition Merino Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket ($795) at Overland

