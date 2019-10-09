This Tommy Hilfiger Short Sleeved Hoodie Will Last Far Beyond The Fall

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Anyone looking to add a new item to the wardrobe for a good price can’t do much better than heading over to Macy’s. Macy’s is always filled to the brim with great items at good prices anyway, but they also have so many sales going all the time too.

So now that the fall is here, Macy’s has to be the place to be. Especially when looking for clothes that are made for more casual or recreational uses. The weather is getting cooler but it won’t get so bad enough that it will be impossible to go out to exercise or walk around town. So it’s time to look for new clothes, especially stuff that can be used in a layering situation.

Something that fits that bill doesn’t have to be the most high-class item, but it shouldn’t look bad either. Style doesn’t have to be sacrificed for function. And style isn’t being sacrificed when it comes to the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Lucas Short Sleeve Hoodie.

What’s cool about the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Lucas Short Sleeve Hoodie is that it isn’t long-sleeved. Which means it can be used in a layering situation in interesting ways. Mix and match shirts underneath to make for a cool combo so it isn’t just straight ahead red like a long-sleeved version of this would look like. Not only that, it can also be used outside the fall too. Might not even be that bad in the spring or summer. Rock it out when going out with the boys or wear it for a run. It’s multifaceted.

Just because the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Lucas Short Sleeve Hoodie isn’t long-sleeved doesn’t mean it won’t be good in the declining temperatures. It is still made like a great hoodie, made with cotton for comfort and temperature control. It works pretty well without being layered atop of something else, but it becomes even more successful atop of other clothes.

The Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Lucas Short Sleeve Hoodie is really heavily discounted over at Macy’s right now. This discount is 64 percent off. That is wild. Getting a Tommy Hilfiger item like this for the price of a cheaply made sweater is amazing. But with this kind of discount going right now, it will not last for long. While supplies last, grab ahold of this great hoodie that will last for far longer than the Fall season. It can even make appearances in the summer. This is a great investment.

