This Tommy Hilfiger Suit Has All The Comfort and Style You Could Ask For

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We may not be going to many fancy events these days thanks to the neverending fun that got started in 2020. But soon enough things will allow us to go out and look our best when we do. And if you want to pick up some new gear for those occasions, then you should pick up the Tommy Hilfiger Modern-Fit Flex Stretch Suit at Macy’s.

Macy’s is one of our favorite outlets for a reason. The stock there is so deep and varied that you’ll have a hard time not finding what it is you’re looking for. Especially when it comes to suits like the Tommy Hilfiger Modern-Fit Flex Stretch Suit. The selection here can put many other suit sellers to shame.

One just has to look at the Tommy Hilfiger Modern-Fit Flex Stretch Suit to see that it would be a fitting addition to your collection. A modern fit with a narrower point-to-point measurement design and that Blue Sharkskin color really making it so everyone will give you a once over when you go out wearing this.

The comfort is also not anything to sneeze at too. It’s got a modern fit, so it doesn’t wear too tightly. And it’s got a more stretchy material to it so you can be a little bit more mobile when going out. That way you can deal with a commute to work with no comfort issues cropping up. Just don’t go throwing the pigskin around and you’ll be fine.

You can’t go wrong with getting ready for opening up of the world again with a new suit. And the Tommy Hilfiger Modern-Fit Flex Stretch Suit is a suit that any guu would be proud of having in their closet. That’s just the TH way of things. Pick one up now while the getting is still good.

Get It: Pick up the Tommy Hilfiger Modern-Fit Flex Stretch Suit ($210; was $765) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!