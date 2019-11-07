This Veterans Day, Pick Up Some Great Items At Go Ruck

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For those of you who like to go outdoors to train, work out, or hike, you’re going to need the right kind of clothing and equipment. But that can be difficult to find. Even some of the best outlets that make clothing for physical activity can wilt under the pressure that hardcore outdoor work can create.

Well, there’s no need to look any further since Go Ruck exists. Go Ruck makes products that are made for the outdoors. Any fear of these items being too soft for the work can be waved away, as these items were made to be worn by soldiers during intense training situations.

Right now, Go Ruck is in the midst of a Veterans Day sale to make some of these items more affordable for folks. Items that are perfect for the fall and the winter.

If Go Ruck has stoked your curiosity, check out some of the great items on sale below.

