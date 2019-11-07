This Veterans Day, Pick Up Some Great Items At Go Ruck

Going out for a hike or a ruck can be tough on it’s own. But if you want to add a little more difficulty to the proceedings for a tougher workout, pick up this sandbag to add a lot of weight to your body. If you can work through all of this, you will feel like a champ.

Get It: Pick up the 120-pound Sandbag ($85; was $155) at Go Ruck

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!