Three Amazing Kenneth Cole Boots For Just $41 at the Macy’s Friends & Family Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you’re still looking to beef up your fall and winter wardrobe, right now is the time to strike. During Macy’s Friends & Family Sale, you can take an extra 30 percent off hundreds of items in the men’s’ store. Many of the eligible items are already on sale, too. So the savings are even bigger. For example, right now you can get any of three Kenneth Cole boots for just $41. That’s more than half off the regular price!

These boots from Unlisted by Kenneth Cole are perfect for the season. They come in a variety of colors and sizes, so you’re guaranteed to find the one for you. Normally $85, just use the code FRIEND at checkout and you’ll get an extra 30 percent off the sale price. That brings your cost way down to just $41—a savings of 52 percent.

But you’d better hurry: Macy’s Friends & Family Sale ends on November 11.

To be clear, the Friends & Family Sale is far more than just boots. Coats and jackets, sweaters and jeans, and suits and more are all eligible. But we found these three idyllic autumn boots at Kenneth Cole, and they’re just what we need to finish off our closet for the season. Any of them are versatile enough for work or play. And with shades ranging from gloss black to brown suede, there’s a Kenneth Cole boot that’s exactly what you need to wrap up your wardrobe, too.

Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Captain Boots

Retro Mod style gets a casual, metropolitan upgrade with the zip-side and clean lace-up styling of these handsome cap-toed Captain Boots from Unlisted by Kenneth Cole. They’re lace-ups, but with shaft-length zippers on both sides, you’ll probably only have to tie them once. Available in black, grey, or brown, they sport a subdued lug rubber sole for traction and comfort.

Perfect with a suit or even with jeans, they’re the perfect accompaniment to your holiday party outfit. Or just your regular office attire.

Get It: Save 52% on Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Captain Boots ($41; was $85) with code FRIEND at Macy’s

Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Buzzer Boots

Classic wingtip styling brings a timeless brogue note to these faux-suede boots with an ankle-high profile from Unlisted by Kenneth Cole. Slightly dressier than the above Captains, the Buzzers use faux-suede to add class and polish to any outfit. They also come in black, but we love this rugged tan colorway.

It is inarguable that these are perfect with any of your suits. But they’d also nicely spruce up jeans or chinos for pretty much any occasion.

Get It: Save 52% on Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Buzzer Boots ($41; was $85) with the code FRIEND at Macy’s

Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Peyton Chelsea Boots

Autumn weather is Chelsea boot weather, and if you’re still on the hunt for a solid pair to call your own, start here. Available in black or brown, the Peytons from Unlisted by Kenneth Cole are simple, clean, and minimalist, for the man who wants to make his own statement. They have a plain toe, a rear strap for pulling them on, and a flexible rubber sole.

Sometimes minimalist style is all that you need to make a fashionable statement all your own. Versatile, and durable.

Get It: Save 52% on Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Peyton Chelsea Boots ($41; was $85) using the code FRIEND at Macy’s

So get over to the Macy’s Friends & Family Sale before November 11 and take advantage of these amazing deals. Your closet will owe you big-time.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!