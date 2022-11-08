Timberland Chukka Boots Are Yours at Black Friday Prices Today!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Folks, it’s that time of the year. Some of the songs will yell ya it is the most wonderful time of the year and in many ways, it is. Not just because the holiday season brings us together. But because it brings the deals. Black Friday isn’t just celebrated the day after Thanksgiving anymore. Otherwise, you wouldn’t be able to get these Timberland Davis Square Chukka Boots at this price right now.

Macy’s is always a go-to spot any time of the year, but so much so when Black Friday deals roll around. That perennial deep bench of stuff in stock at even better prices than usual? How can you argue with that? Especially with items like the Timberland Davis Square Chukka Boots given the deep discount treatment.

Timbs are some of our favorite boots in town and that is no different with these Timberland Davis Square Chukka Boots. Not the usual kind of boot you expect from Timbs, but still just as stylish as you would want. A chukka design with a textile upper (with some leather) to give your Fall/Winter wardrobe a nice little boost.

Style isn’t all you get with these either. You get a fair deal of comfort, whether you’re wearing them to the office or out with the guys. A lightweight OrthoLite footbed gives you the support you need all day long and they are very breathable with a comfortable yet firm fit. You won’t feel them getting loose on ya out there and you won’t sweat too much in them either.

These deals are always hard to pass up and this time of year is always a favorite time for us. If you have been looking for a new pair of footwear to add to your life but have been waiting to pull the trigger, the Timberland Davis Square Chukka Boots are a good bet. Pick up a pair before the deals and the stock run out.

Get It: Pick up the Timberland Davis Square Chukka Boots ($60; was $90) at Macy’s

