Timberland Has Made The Work Shoes You Need To Pick Up This Season

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

Now that the spring is here, we gotta take warm weather into account when we head out of the house. You need lighter gear to keep you comfortable. Especially if you have some physical activity to do during the day. And if you got a job ahead of you that has a lot of heavy lifting to do, you’ll want to pick up these Timberland PRO Radius Composite Safety Toe Work Shoes.

Timberland is one of the most iconic footwear brands in the world for a reason. All the boots and shoes made by Timberland are some of the best-looking items you can add to your wardrobe. Not just stylish, but they are highly effective at protecting your feet during the day. Which is why these Timberland PRO Radius Composite Safety Toe Work Shoes are so important to have.

When you’re going to do some physical labor, you may not be looking at style over function. But being that its Timberland, the style of these Timberland PRO Radius Composite Safety Toe Work Shoes are hard to ignore. The blacks pop and they will fit in perfectly with any lightweight work attire you put together. But really, it’s the protection that these provide that makes them ideal to own.

There are quite a few benefits that make the Timberland PRO Radius Composite Safety Toe Work Shoes so great at keeping you protected and comfortable. For one, they breathe. Now that the warmth is here, you don’t want your feet sweating too much. Then you got the soles keeping you comfortable while you’re on your feet. But it’s really those composite safety toes in them that keep you safe from any falling debris.

With all of that in mind, the Timberland PRO Radius Composite Safety Toe Work Shoes are hard to pass up. Especially at the price that Zappos has discounted them to. So if you want to make sure your feet are protected and comfortable all day long with a little bit of style, these won’t let you down. Pick up a pair now before there’s no more stock left.

Get It: Pick up the Timberland PRO Radius Composite Safety Toe Work Shoes ($111; was $125) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best Acne Treatments To Get For Men Under $30

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!