



Ten years ago Timberland, the outdoor company that’s been outfitting everyone from hikers to construction workers to hip hop artists for decades, brought eco-consciousness to the footwear industry by introducing its Earthkeepers line. Now, the company’s taking that same commitment to sustainability and dressing it up in a sleeker streetwise boot that’s still rugged enough for the actual outdoors.

The Eagle Bay ($160), a seasonal exclusive, is officially dropping today. So here’s the rundown on the sustainability part: The boots’ leather uppers are made with leather (at least 50 percent, anyway) that’s sourced from tanneries that are third-party certified as environmentally responsible. The plastic lining and rubber outsoles are made using partially recycled materials.

Here’s the story on how they look and feel: They’re lightweight and feature the company’s proprietary design including a flexible three-layer outsole they call SensorFlex, essentially a springy foam insole that resists water and has antimicrobial properties so they won’t stink; and the outside is treated to repel water, oil, stains, and scuffs.

Crossover is the name of the game today and these boots achieve the balance between outdoor and street-style with a streamlined, sporty look and three colorways: light brown, dark brown, and black (below), all in nubuck. We especially love the dark brown (above), with its nice contrast between the rich leather upper and white rubber outsole. A mixed-materials version will be out in September for $180.

The Eagle Bay will be available for a limited time in Timberland specialty stores, select department and specialty stores and online. Between July 21 and August 6, you can pick them up for $106 at Nordstrom.com during their annual Anniversary sale.

