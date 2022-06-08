While “serious” collectors might scoff at plastic watches, they’re often fun—and affordable—timepieces to put on your wrist. And as the new Timex Waterbury Ocean demonstrates, they can even be eco-friendly, too. This new watch features a case made from recycled plastic collected from the ocean. With its unique speckled color scheme and reliable quartz movement, it’s a great pick for a budget-friendly, daily-wear timepiece with a bit of extra flair.

To produce the watch, Timex partnered with #tide, an award-winning Swiss organization that’s pioneered a system for collecting and reusing discarded plastic. Basically, #tide collects this waste and recycles it into raw material that other brands can use to make new products. This circular system means brands can use less virgin plastic (and the fossil fuels required to create it) while also helping reduce the monstrous amount of plastic waste that ends up in the world’s oceans. To make the circular system work, #tide employs fishermen across the globe to collect discarded plastic. Those items are sorted, cleaned, shredded, then shipped to Switzerland for processing into raw plastic for use by other companies—in this case, Timex.

The Timex Waterbury Ocean uses #tide material for its resin case and bracelet, and the watch’s unique speckled color pattern hints at its circular history. The watch is available in two sizes—42mm and 37mm—and several colors, including grey, blue, pink, and navy. We’re partial to the striking dark blue navy colorway; it really shows off the subtle pattern of the plastic resin and looks great paired with the dial’s simple silver indices and hands.

The Timex Waterbury Ocean is water-resistant to 30 meters, so splashes and rain won’t pose a problem (though you should take it off before swimming), and it’s powered by a trusty analog quartz movement for reliable timekeeping. And at just under $100, it’s not just good for the ocean—it’s good for your wallet, too.

[$99; timex.com]

