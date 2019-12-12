



When it comes to holiday apparel, the discussion pretty much starts and ends with ugly Christmas sweaters. But there are lots of classy ways to dress up this holiday season that don’t involve itchy knitwear. For starters, try out the new Timex x Todd Snyder Gold Welton Bi-Metal watch, an eye-catching update of a previous best-selling collaboration between the two brands. With its sharp gold and silver details and vintage styling, it’s the perfect accessory for the season.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Gold Welton Bi-Metal is that it’s an homage to Mad Men-era style. While many men’s watches today are getting larger and bulkier, this one stays true to its old-school roots with a bright, compact 34mm stainless steel gold-tone case topped off with domed acrylic crystal glass. That’s a combo that wouldn’t be out of place on Don Draper’s wrist.

Underneath that glass is a silver-tone convex dial with gold-tone hands and indices, including partial Arabic numerals and an inner minute track (a nod to watch design hallmarks of the 1950s). It’s attached with a sleek black crocodile leather strap—a subtle touch that really makes the gold case stand out.

It’s powered by a quartz movement for reliable and accurate timekeeping, and it’s water resistant up to 30 meters, too. So if you want to ring in the New Year in the pool at the party, you can do it in style.

The watch is available now on the Todd Snyder website.

[$152; toddsnyder.com]

