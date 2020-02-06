Tired of Wet Feet? Save 61% On These Weatherproof Tommy Hilfiger Duck Boots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Are you cursing the wet winter weather? Do you find yourself with wet socks or, worse, ruined shoes all too often this time of year? If this is you, it’s time to stop complaining and get the right winter gear. Right now you can pick up these waterproof, weatherproof, and stylish Tommy Hilfiger Colins 2 Duck Boots on sale. They’ll protect your feet and improve your traction on snowy, slippery days. Best of all, they’ll save you a ton of money.

Normally $100, right now you can save 61 percent on these Tommy Hilfiger duck boots. Pick them up today at Macy’s for just $38.

Let’s face it: Winter apparel is never the most appealing of garb. The coats are bulky, and the boots are too often clunky and heavy. But with these duck boots, you’ll get cold weather protection and a waterproof shield that locks out snow, ice, and raging rivers of runoff. And you’ll look sharp and stylish in the process.

Tommy Hilfiger Duck Boots On Sale

Are you an urban commuter who spends a lot of time jumping puddles and stomping over plow mounds of snow? Or perhaps you’re an outdoor worker or just enthusiast who finds himself wishing his boots were better suited for the wilderness? Either way, these duck boots will make an excellent addition to your winter wear arsenal.

They’re built from a manmade leather-like upper, with a rubber lower and sole for extreme weather protection. And that sole is grippy as all get-out. You won’t worry about slip-sliding away when you’re trucking around on the pavement.

Better still, there’s a style to suit everybody. You can get these duck boots in rustic brown with rugged, hiking-boot style laces. Or you can opt for a sleeker, city-right grey with black laces. No matter which way you go, you’ll get a quality boot that’s specifically designed to carry you through the worst of wet winter weather.

So head over to Macy’s today and grab these Tommy Hilfiger Colins 2 Duck Boots. They’re over 60 percent off. And at under forty bucks, that’s a bargain no matter which puddle you’re jumping. Plenty of men’s sizes are available, from 7-13.

