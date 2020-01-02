Today Only: Pick Up These Timberland Boots For 40% Off At Nordstrom

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





It may be a New Year, but it’s still the same dreary winter season it was last week. There’s a lot more cold and wet weather in the future. Months of it. So you gotta get prepared with the right kind of clothing to make those bad days less torturous. Especially on your feet. So the Timberland 6 Inch Classic Waterproof Boots on sale at Nordstrom would make for a great purchase this winter season.

Timberland is the go-to name when it comes to boots. Everyone knows that name and knows that it means high quality. So any pair of boots from Timberland would make for a smart purchase. But not all of them are waterproof, like these Timberland 6 Inch Classic Waterproof Boots.

Waterproof boots make for a great purchase this season because it is a season of cold rain and annoying snowfall. Walking around with cold and wet feet is not fun. And these Timberland 6 Inch Classic Waterproof Boots will keep your feet dry. With the amazing leather used for these boots and the waterproof seam-sealed design, water is not getting through these bad boys.

Not a surprise coming from Timberland to say that the Timberland 6 Inch Classic Waterproof Boots are amazing to look at. That leather they use isn’t just great for functionality, but also for the aesthetic. The brown body with the red laces is a perfect complement to any winter outfit you can throw at it. So they look great, are waterproof, and are easy to wear for long stretches of time with the signature anti-fatigue tech. How can you go wrong with these boots?

The winter is here. No more waiting around for it. So you shouldn’t dawdle when it comes to picking up these Timberland 6 Inch Classic Waterproof Boots. Nordstrom has them on sale for 40 percent off, which is a steal. This sale won’t last forever. It will end tonight. So pick them up now to keep your feet comfy at all times.

Get It: Pick up the Timberland 6 Inch Classic Waterproof Boots ($114; was $190) at Nordstrom

