Today Only: Save Up To 50% Off Dress Shirts At J.Crew Factory

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re looking for new clothing, J.Crew has to be one of the top spots to check out. When you pick up something from J.Crew, you will have a great new addition to your wardrobe that will really give you a better sense of style.

When it comes to high-end clothing, those options can end up being pretty expensive. Luckily, there is J.Crew Factory, which is the site where you can find some amazing deals on J.Crew items that may be on their way out. So you can grab some great pieces of clothing at a great deal.

Today brings about one of the better deals on the site. With coupon code WORKIT, you can save an additional 25 percent on select dress shirts that are already on sale. So when all is said and done, you can be saving close to 50 percent off the original price.

When you look at the options, you will definitely want to pick up at least one of these shirts. If you work at an office or just want to have a good option for an upcoming party, these dress shirts are too good to pass up on a normal day. Today? It would be insanity to let them go.

So check out some of the options in the J.Crew Factory sale below. There are plenty of color options within that you can choose from. So act now. Before you know it, today will be tomorrow.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!