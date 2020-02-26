Today Only: Save Up To 50% Off Dress Shirts At J.Crew Factory

Thompson Slim Flex Wrinkle-free Dress Shirt GET IT!

For those of you guys that like a slightly tighter fit, this shirt is the one for you. It will fit on you pretty snugly, but it’ll never be uncomfortable. That stretch flavor to it makes it so you will be able to move all day long. Doesn’t hurt that whatever color you pick, it’ll be a good looking addition to your wardrobe.

Get It: Pick up the Thompson Slim Flex Wrinkle-free Dress Shirt ($38 with coupon code WORKIT; was $70) at J.Crew Factory

