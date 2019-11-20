Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





November is almost over guys. Once Thanksgiving passes, that means the holiday season is here and you’re going to need a good overcoat to survive.

Now, if you’re going to buy a new overcoat it has to be a good looking piece of fashion. Why would you spend your hard-earned money on a jacket that doesn’t look great? But a jacket that not only looks good but is also very functional in fighting off the cold is going to cost a little bit of money.

Luckily, the holiday season means deals are pretty bountiful. Macy’s always has good prices on the immense collection of fashion in stock and those prices are even better now. Especially when you see that the Nautica Barge Classic-Fit Solid Overcoat is 73 percent off.

The Nautica Barge Classic-Fit Solid Overcoat is going to enliven any guy’s wardrobe. It is a great looking piece of fashion. You can choose from three different colors (grey, black, or camel brown) and each color is amazing. Each look is very sleek and will work well with any fall/winter outfit.

Thanks to the wool, nylon, and cashmere it is made with, the Nautica Barge Classic-Fit Solid Overcoat is incredibly comfortable to wear. Just on its own, it will feel like it was made for you. Just an easy, relaxed fit. But with the cold coming, it will work wonders at keeping you warm. Because of those three materials and the fact that it is lined with polyester, it is made from the jump to hold back the brisk wind. And it does so wonderfully.

Saving 73 percent on anything is great. That is basically like paying nothing. To do so on a jacket as well made and fashionable as the Nautica Barge Classic-Fit Solid Overcoat is too good to pass up. But this deal will is very short-lived, as it will come to an end tonight. This is a one day only sale and today is the day to take advantage. Because you will want a coat this good when the snow starts to fall.

Get It: Pick up the Nautica Barge Classic-Fit Solid Overcoat ($120; was $450) at Macy’s

