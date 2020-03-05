Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Backcountry has been in the midst of a great sale on ski and snow outerwear. Since these items are in stock at Backcountry, you know that they are great. And at these prices, you can’t beat them. But today is the last day of the sale. You won’t be able to save up to 65 percent off come tomorrow. So head on over to that sale and pick up The North Face Chilkat III Boots. They’re among our favorites.

The North Face makes amazing items. So picking up these boots at this price is a great idea. Not just because they’re fantastic on the slopes. These are perfect at any time. They’re such a great-looking piece of footwear that you can wear them in your day-to-day.

Since The North Face Chilkat III Boots are made to be worn on the slopes, it’s not surprising that they’re waterproof. So you don’t have to worry about them when it’s raining or snowing. And they’re insulated, thanks to Heatseeker insulation. When the temperature starts to drop, you will be comfortable all day when you wear them.

Not only are The North Face Chilkat III Boots comfortable in the cold, they’re just comfortable in general. The soles are padded for great comfort. You can stand in them all day long with no issues. The collar and tongue are padded so they won’t cause any blistering. That’s always a plus. And walking around in them is great thanks to the winter grip rubber heels. They deliver amazing traction with no worries about slipping.

If you need a new pair of boots, you need to head over to Backcountry to pick up The North Face Chilkat III Boots. Even if you don’t necessarily need them, you should still pick them up. At this price, they are too functional to ignore. But you need to act fast. The sale ends today. Pick up a pair today and give yourself a wonderful gift that can last you well past the winter.

Get It: Pick up The North Face Chilkat III Boots ($66; was $110) at Backcountry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!