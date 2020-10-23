Todd Snyder isn’t getting into the whiskey game, but he’s definitely bringing it some style with a new denim jacket, made in collaboration with Legent Bourbon.

According to the brands, this one-of-a-kind jacket “redefines denim, a classic American staple, using the finest whiskey-hued Japanese woven fabric. Produced on old shuttle looms in Okayama and cut and sewn in the USA, the birthplace of blue jeans, the Bourbon Selvedge Denim Jacket is as unique as the bourbon that inspired it.”

Legent is a Beam-made Kentucky bourbon finished in a series of wine and other casks, as blended by Suntory master blender Shinji Fukuyo. Beam Suntory has never been in the sourced whiskey game, but we have to admit they do a damn good job sourcing these style partnerships. Meanwhile, Snyder is no stranger to great collaborations (just check out his line with L.L.Bean, which dropped this month). Snyder, likewise, was excited to work with the Beam Suntory-owned Legent brand.

“When Legent approached me to do this, it was a no-brainer. Having spent so much time in Japan allowed me to understand the nuances and precision of the culture and apply that to my work in the States, especially with denim.”

The jacket initially sold out in just a few hours with its release earlier this week, but Snyder has stocked some additional items as of this morning.

“The jacket sold out in just 12 hours, which shows how customers are craving more than just quality,” explains Snyder. “They want a storyline rooted in craftsmanship. So happy to see the appreciation for not only how things are made but where they come from. I actually had a few stashed away as gifts but pulled from my personal stock to replenish our website due to the demand.”

The TS X Legent Bourbon Selvedge Jacket is available for $248—at least until it sells out again.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!