Get the Perfect Lightweight Summer Jacket On Sale at Todd Snyder

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Now that we’re nearing the end of summer, the temperatures will (hopefully) begin to drop. While it’s not quite cold enough to wear a suit jacket without feeling like we’re bathing in a pool of sweat, a lightweight sport coat will keep us toasty warm while still being breezy enough to allow for constant airflow. Luckily, we found just the one at Todd Snyder. The best part? It’s on sale, too.

The Linen Herringbone Unconstructed Sutton Sport Coat is the perfect lightweight jacket for summer. It’s designed to not absorb heat, so it won’t get overheated in the sun. The lightweight Italian linen makes it super breathable. It’s half lined with a butterfly construction to make it even more ventilated and comfortable. It’s a great way to smarten up even a casual summer look.

It’s hard to try and find a good jacket that can jump between outfits and occasions—especially one that is well made and comfortable. The Linen Herringbone Unconstructed Sutton Sport Coat is the best kind of jacket because it can go from the office to a rooftop to a summer barbecue easily. It’s currently 43 percent off at Todd Snyder, so be sure to pick it up before your size goes out of stock.

Get It: Pick up the Linen Herringbone Unconstructed Sutton Sport Coat ($399; was $698) at Todd Snyder.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.